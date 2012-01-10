WATCH: Suns Coach Alvin Gentry Tells Tim Tebow Haters To "Take That"

Just when you thought most of the Tim Tebow love-hate debate was coming straight from Bristol, the interwebs unearth proof of another sports figure coming to the Denver Broncos quarterback’s defence.



In what may be the most random way to open a post-NBA game press conference, Phoenix Suns head coach Alvin Gentry began Sunday night’s gathering with the media by scolding all the Tebow haters.

“For all you guys, all of those expert analysts out there who say he can’t do this and can’t pass, can’t run a pro offence, take that.”

Watch Gentry take Tebow naysayers to task, via Valley of the Suns:

