Allen Iverson Receives A Hero's Welcome In Return To Philadelphia

Allen Iverson spent parts of 12 seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. And tonight, two years after playing his last game in the NBA, Iverson delivered the game ball prior to the start of game six of the Sixers’ second-round series with the Boston Celtics.



And despite what was, at times, a tumultuous tenure in the City of Brotherly Love, the Wells Fargo centre erupted when AI was introduced.

Here’s the video (we’re still waiting to hear if Iverson showed up to practice delivering the ball)…





