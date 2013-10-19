This Racing Video Of The New Alfa Romeo Will Get You Psyched For Its Arrival In The US

Alfa Romeo The Alfa Romeo 4C has proven its mettle on the famous Nordschleife in Germany.

Italy’s Alfa Romeo is coming back to the U.S. market, and the Fiat brand is landing with a splash.

The comeback is heralded by the 4C, the gorgeous sports car that should hit American showrooms sometime in 2014 with a price tag around $US86,000, according to Car and Driver.

The new 4C goes from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds, which is particularly impressive given that its engine pumps out only 240 horsepower.

The key is the car’s very low 2,220 pound curb weight, thanks to its carbon fibre chassis.

Alfa Romeo says it has been testing the 4C in -31°F cold in Sweden and 104°F heat in Abu Dhabi. In September, it took the car to Germany for the ultimate test: the Nordschleife.

The “North Loop” of the famous Nurburbring circuit is also known as the “Green Hell” — and it’s the world’s scariest racetrack. It’s where automakers go to find out if their new cars live up to their promises.

The 4C lives up, and more. It lapped the 12.8-mile Nordschleife in just 8 minutes, 4 seconds — a record time for a car with less than 250 hp. That makes us very excited to see this Italian make its American debut.

Watch the winning lap:

