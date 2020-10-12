Alex Smith's family gave him an adorable standing ovation after his first play in 2 years since a horrific leg injury

FOX Alex Smith family gives him a standing ovation as he walks out onto the field for the first time since 2018.

Alex Smith got his first NFL action in two years on Sunday.

Back in 2018, Smith suffered a leg injury that resulted in 17 surgeries and could have ended his career.

Two years later he was back active for Washington, and took over quarterbacking duties after an injury to starter Kyle Allen.

In the stands, Smith’s family gave him an adorable standing ovation after he completed the first pass of his return.

Alex Smith completed his long journey back to the NFL on Sunday, and his family gave him an adorable standing ovation to celebrate his accomplishment.

Smith took the field for the Washington Football Team in the second quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Rams after starting quarterback Kyle Allen went out after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit.

With Allen at least temporarily sidelined, Smith jogged out onto the field and completed his first pass. While there aren’t many people present at NFL stadiums across the country right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith’s family made it to FedEx Field and stood to give him an extremely deserved ovation.

17 surgeries later and Alex Smith is playing football. Incredible.pic.twitter.com/FfQFovdMIx — SB Nation NFL (@SBNationNFL) October 11, 2020

Smith hadn’t taken an NFL snap since suffering a horrifying leg injury in the 2018 season that nearly required amputation. Seventeen surgeries later, Smith began working his way back to health, and eventually, to NFL playing shape.

Sunday was Smith’s first game back as an active quarterback, and after Allen’s injury, his journey back to the NFL was complete.

On Twitter, fans and former players alike celebrated Smith’s return, including a shout-out from former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann, who suffered a devastating leg injury of his own that was shockingly similar to Smith’s.

Incredible story. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) October 11, 2020

Alex Smith completes his first pass attempt. Seriously – I don’t care what happens the rest of the season. He should be come back player of the year and they should name the award after him. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 11, 2020

October 11, 2020: Alex Smith led a scoring drive in his very first game action since he had 17 surgeries to repair a broken fibula and tibia in 2018 and the multiple infections that nearly caused the amputation of his leg the BEST STORY of the day by FAR

❤️❤️❤️ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 11, 2020

After Smith’s injury, it felt like he’d never play again, but two years later, he’s back out on the field for Washington.

His family and NFL fans around the league are thrilled to see it.

