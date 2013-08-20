A-Rod Had A Hilarious Response When Asked If Ryan Dempster Should Be Suspended

After last night’s game, during which it appeared that Alex Rodriguez was hit by a pitch on purpose, he was asked if Ryan Dempster should be suspended.
A-Rod offered the perfect response, saying with a shocked look on his face, “I’m the wrong guy to be asking about suspensions.”
Not only was this moment funny, but it was great for A-Rod because he has a reputation of being aloof and overly-scripted in his dealings with the media. For once he came off as personable. Here’s the video. The look on Rodriguez’s face is priceless…
