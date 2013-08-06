Alex Rodriguez Receives Loud Boos In Return To Action And Then Got A Base Hit

Alex Rodriguez had his first at bat of the season on Monday evening just hours after being suspended by Major League Baseball for 211 games.

When A-Rod was introduced to the lead off the second inning he received a loud chorus of boos from the White Sox fans (see video below). He then looped a single to left field that fell just out of the reach of the left fielder (1:38 mark of video and see GIF below)…

Your browser does not support iframes.

And here is the base hit…

