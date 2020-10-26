Alex Rodriguez went absolutely bonkers watching the Rays' dramatic comeback win in the World Series

FOX Alex Rodriguez was pretty excited watching the Rays win on Saturday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series thanks to one of the wildest endings you’ll ever see.

FOX analyst Alex Rodriguez couldn’t contain his excitement watching the play, diving on his desk and dancing in reaction to the play.

Game 5 of the World Series is set for Sunday night and hopefully will end with another thrilling finish.

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday in one of the wildest endings playoff baseball has ever seen.

Down to their final strike, Rays outfielder Brett Phillips looped a hit just past the Dodgers infield, and thanks to a comedy of errors from the Los Angeles defence, scored two runs to win in walk-off fashion.

While baseball fans across the country celebrated the fantastic finish, it’s possible that no one outside of the Rays locker room was made more delirious by the play than MVP-turned-analyst Alex Rodriguez.

Video from the FOX desk showed Rodriguez completely unable to contain his excitement at the wild ending, diving on top of the desk and doing a little jig.

A-Rod and his reaction to the Rays' incredible walk-off win are about to become a meme. pic.twitter.com/PxRslPL76Y — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2020

Rodriguez’s playing days might be over, but it’s clear that there’s still few people in the world with his passion for the game.

