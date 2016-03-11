Alex Morgan scored one of the greatest goals of her career to help beat Germany

In a rematch of a Women’s World Cup semifinal match, the U.S. Women’s National Team faced Germany in the final of the SheBelieves Cup.

Things were not going well for the U.S. women until Alex Morgan unleashed one of the best goals of her career to even things up in the 35th minute.

Morgan took a long pass from Meghan Klingenberg and deftly flicked the ball with her left foot over the defender’s head. Before the ball came back down to the ground, Morgan slammed it past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

So good.

Here is the replay.

The U.S. women went on to win 2-1.

The inaugural SheBelieves Cup is a tournament designed as a warm up for the 2016 Rio Olympics and is meant to help the growth of women’s soccer and support the #SheBelieves campaign to inspire young girls to accomplish their goals and dreams.

Here is the entire sequence:

