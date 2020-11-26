Alex Morgan's 6-month-old daughter has been the star of USWNT camp, and her 22 new aunts are competing to be her bestie

- Charlie Carrasco, Alex Morgan’s 6-month-old daughter, met her 22 new aunts at the USWNT’s camp in the Netherlands.
- National team stars have competed for the esteemed role of “Charlie’s bestie,” and according to Instagram, Rose Lavelle, Midge Purce, and Kelley O’Hara lead the charge.
- The happy baby has taken over social media as the USWNT prepares for its highly-anticipated rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.
The 23 players on the latest US Women’s National Team roster ahead of the team’s first game in 261 days and their unofficial 24th member have caused quite a stir on social media.
Charlie Carrasco, the 6-month-old daughter of superstar striker Alex Morgan, met her mum’s teammates for the first time at the USWNT’s camp this week. And as Vlatko Andonovski’s squad has been gearing up for a 2019 World Cup final rematch against the Netherlands on Friday, an unofficial competition to become “Charlie’s bestie” has broken out among her 22 new aunts.
According to Morgan’s Instagram stories posted Tuesday, midfielders Rose Lavelle and defenders Midge Purce and Kelley O’Hara are currently edging out the rest of the competition for Charlie’s affection. Beyond mastering the art of slicing up defenders, Lavelle has become a high-profile peek-a-boo player, eliciting plenty of giggles from the 2040 USWNT prospect.
Alex Morgan’s daughter x Rose Lavelle at the USWNT camp is all the happiness you need this morning (via Morgan’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/STpDx5X6PC
— Kathleen McNamee (@kathleen_mcn) November 24, 2020
Then, Charlie got up to some mischief with Purce, one of the USWNT’s newer additions. While Morgan and other players enjoyed a meal, Purce held Charlie as she investigated some plants hanging in what appeared to be a hotel lobby. When the baby reached out and pulled off a leaf, Purce attempted to hide the evidence before realising they’d been caught on camera.
Alex's post on Instagram story #2 #AM13 | #AlexMorgan pic.twitter.com/Dl9FMYpyFh
— Best Of Alex Morgan (@BestAlexMorgan) November 24, 2020
O’Hara nearly blew her big chance to impress Charlie. The two-time World Cup champion jumped out from behind a couch to surprise the 6-month-old while sitting in her stroller. Charlie was startled at first before bursting into laughter.
BABY CHARLIEEEE ???????? pic.twitter.com/0qW1HZrJam
— Isa ミ☆ (@SnixxHeath) November 22, 2020
The USWNT kicks off against the reigning European champions Friday at 12:45 p.m. EST. Should Morgan see the field, it will constitute her first appearance for the national team since her Silver Boot performance at the 2019 World Cup. It will also be her first in Charlie’s lifetime.
