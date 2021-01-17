One of the UFC's most breathtaking knockout artists just got brutally knocked out on Fight Island

Photo by UFC Alessio di Chirico knocks Joaquin Buckley out.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” One of the UFC’s most breathtaking knockout artists just got brutally knocked out on Saturday.

Joaquin Buckley took great momentum into the Fight Island Octagon inside the newly-built Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

He had two knockout wins in the last three months, inspired Kanye West to integrate one of his finishes into a music video, and prompted Donald Trump to call the UFC boss Dana White and ask him if he’d ever seen a finish like the one Buckley mastered in October.

But in the lead mixed martial arts company’s first event of 2021, it was Alessio di Chirico who added a highlight to his reel â€” with Buckley being the victim of a brutal shinbone to the dome.

The kick dropped Buckley in an instant, and, sensing the finish, di Chirico pounced on the American and hit him with three successive hammer fists to the skull.

It was all over.

Watch the finish right here:

Di Chirico refused to give an interview after the event, saying winners and losers should be spoken to after fights because mixed martial arts is a two-person sport.

“I’m sorry, I’m repeating this so many times, but I won’t do an interview without my opponent,” he said.

“I don’t like the fact that only the winner is interviewed, because I come from three losses â€¦ I don’t think it’s good. I don’t like this.”

He then walked out of the arena having advanced his pro MMA record to 13 wins (six knockouts, four submissions, and three decisions) against five losses.

