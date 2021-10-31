Footage shows Alec Baldwin making his first public statement since ‘Rust’ shooting talking about Halyna Hutchins. ‘She was my friend’

The actor Alec Baldwin at the Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, on October 7, 2021. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

Alec Baldwin has made his first public statement about the accidental shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin said Hutchins was his friend, and the incident was a “one in a trillion” episode.

The actor said he did not think production of “Rust” would resume.

Alec Baldwin has made his first public statement about the accidental shooting on the set of “Rust” that killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

“A woman died. She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director,” Baldwin said, speaking to paparazzi in Vermont with his wife Hilaria Baldwin by his side.

“We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said that he has met with Hutchins’ nine-year-old son and husband Matthew, who he said was “in shock” and “overwhelmed with grief.”

The actor said that he did not think the production on “Rust” would resume.

When asked if he would work on another film set that involved firearms, Baldwin said he did not know but added that he was “extremely interested” in moves to limit the use of firearms on set.

Baldwin said he communicates with the police every day and has been instructed not to comment on the ongoing investigation.

“We’re eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded,” he said.

When a reporter seemed to forget Hutchins’ name, a visibly emotional Hilaria Baldwin stepped in to scold him.

“Halyna, her name is Halyna. If you’re spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name. Her name is Halyna,” she said.

Later, Hilaria Baldwin intervened again to chastise the paparazzi, at which point her husband stopped her and said, “do me a favor. I’m going to answer the questions.”

Alec Baldwin told the paparazzi that he needed to leave at the end of the video because his children were “in the car crying” and asked them to stop following him.

After the shooting, Baldwin was “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable,” reports said.