VIDEO: Alberto Contador Is Not Afraid To Punch A Heckler While Riding His Bike

I’m not afraid to admit to you that the Tour de France bores me to tears. That being said, if something happens during one of the races that is interesting or entertaining, well then, who am I not to write about it.



Which brings me to Alberto Contador, three-time Tour de France winner, and his surprising moment today during today’s leg of the tour. While climbing the slopes of the Alpe d’Huez, the Spaniard was confronted by a heckler dressed as a doctor and carrying a blood bag, a not-so-thinly veiled reference to Contador’s positive blood test during last year’s Tour.

Usually professional athletes are able to rise above the childish taunts of hecklers, but not this time. Apparently this particular heckler was able to get under Contador’s skin enough to elicit a reaction that he, nor anyone else watching the race, expected.

So let’s sit back and watch as Alberto Contador introduced this heckler’s cheek to the back of his fist…



Maybe next time buddy comes up with a plan to heckle a professional athlete, he’ll remember Alberto Contador’s fist in his face and think otherwise.

Read more posts on The Last Angry Fan »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.