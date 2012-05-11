Albert Pujols Went Ballistic And Threw His Glove At A Teammate For Flicking His Elbow

The Los Angeles Angels seem to be getting out of their early season funk as they’ve won four out of their last five games and Albert Pujols has started to pick things up.



Pujols went 2-for-5 with 2 RBI in Wednesday’s 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins, but that wasn’t enough to cool down Pujols’ temper after the game.

Shortstop Erick Aybar decided to tap Pujols’ elbow while the Angels were going through their post game hand shakes, leaving the lately easily-upset Pujols in quite the angry mood (via The Big Lead).

To be fair, the elbow Aybar chose to mess with is the same one that gave Pujols trouble a few years ago.

