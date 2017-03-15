Women's basketball team's reaction to seeing the NCAA Tournament bracket sums up UConn's dominance perfectly

The University of Albany is going to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament for the sixth year in a row. While that is certainly something to celebrate, their reaction was somewhat different than normal thanks to finding out who they would play in the first round — the University of Connecticut.

One of the traditions of the unveilings of the men’s and women’s tournament brackets is the reaction videos of the teams as they see their school name pop up on the screen during the selection show. Even for teams who have automatic bids, the reaction is almost always the same, with dancing, cheering, screaming, jumping up and down, and otherwise pure ecstasy.

But the Great Danes’ reaction was different. When their name popped up on the screen, their immediate sense of joy quickly changed when they saw their name next to UConn, the four-time defending NCAA champs and winners of 107 games in a row. Albany’s joy turned to some mix of happy, laughter, and shock.

Congrats, Albany! But also, we’re sorry.

Here’s how the @UAlbanyWBB team reacted when it learned its 1st-round NCAA opponent was 4X defending national champ UConn: pic.twitter.com/apQkiVS8lC

— Spectrum News Albany (@SPECNewsAlbany) March 13, 2017

