Top-Ranked Alabama Is In Danger Of Being Upset After A Head's Up Play By Texas A&M

Top-ranked Alabama is losing 14-0 early on against Texas A&M. The second touchdown came when A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel had the ball knocked out of his hands. However, he was able to keep his wits about him, he grabbed the ball out of mid-air, scrambled and found a wide open receiver in the back of the endzone.



Here’s the play. A close-up of the fumble is below…

