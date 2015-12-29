The Broncos clinch a playoff spot when AJ McCarron fails to recover a fumble

The Denver Broncos clinched a playoff spot during Monday Night Football with a bizarre ending in which Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron appeared to hesitate in his attempt to recover a bad snap.

With the Broncos having already converted a field goal to start overtime, the Bengals needed to either score a touchdown for the win or kick a field goal to extend overtime. However, with the Bengals facing a second-and-ten and McCarron in the shotgun, a bad snap was recovered by the Broncos to end the game.

To make matters worse, it appeared as though McCarron could have recovered the loose ball but hesitated when he saw the Broncos player closing in.

Here is another angle.

The Bengals are already in the playoffs and the last thing they need is for another quarterback to get injured. But the play was not without cost.

The Bengals needed a win to clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs. Now they need a win in Week 17 and a loss by the Broncos next week. All of a sudden it looks like the Bengals will be playing a home game in the first round against a Wild Card team.

NOW WATCH: LeBron James just signed the biggest endorsement deal in Nike history



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.