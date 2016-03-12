VIDEO: An ice bridge collapses on a glacier in Argentina

Photo: Mario Tama/ Getty Images.

An ice bridge has collapsed at the iconic Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina.

The rare sight was captured on camera yesterday as massive chunks of ice broke away from the glacier and hit the water with full force causing huge waves.

Around 3,000 spectators were lucky enough to witness the event and even clapped after the arched section of the glacier gave away.

The Perito Moreno Glacier spans 250 square kilometres in the Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — and is one of the biggest tourist attractions for the South American country.

The last time huge chunks of ice fell from the ice formation was four years ago in 2012 with the spectacle usually taking place once every three to four years.

It has been found that around 90.2% of Patagonia’s 626 glaciers — which are a major source of fresh water for the world — have receded since 1870.

Here’s the video in full below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.