VIDEO: After Watching This You Will Never Leave The House Without Applying Sunscreen Again

Every year in Australia skin cancers account for close to 80% of all newly diagnosed cancers, according to the Cancer Council.

With up to 99% of skin cancers caused by sun exposure it has never been more vital to slip, slop and slap.

American artist Thomas Leveritt has beautifully, yet scarily, revealed how our skin is affected by the sun.

Using ultra-violet light, Leveritt has showed people their true skin damage and difference putting sunscreen on made.

Here is the video.

