After Another Post-Race Fight, Tony Stewart Wants NASCAR To Have Hockey-Like Fight Rules

In a wild finish at the Auto Club 400, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin wrecked on the final lap as they were battling for the win with Hamlin having to be taken to the hospital. But the real fireworks came after the race when Tony Stewart, who felt Logano ran both he and Hamlin off the track, went after Logano and threw punches.



Afterwards, Stewart spoke to the media where he referred to Logano as a “little girl” for throwing a water bottle and a “little rich kid that has never had to work in his life.” Stewart then said he wished NASCAR was more like hockey.

“It shouldn’t be any different than hockey,” said Stewart (via ESPN). “Let us have it, and when one guy goes to the ground, it’s over.” Stewart then added that if Logano ever tried to run him off the track again, “he won’t make it to the other end [of the turn]”…

