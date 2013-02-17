Facebook Could Start Showing You Auto-Playing Video Ads In Your News Feed

Photo: AP

Facebook is considering placing video ads that play automatically in your News Feed, according to comments made by the company’s VP of Business and Marketing Partnerships at Stanford’s Future Of Media Conference.TechCrunch was at the conference and first reported the news.



Fischer didn’t say when the ads would appear, or if it was a definite thing, but the company is at least seriously considering the move due to pressure from Wall Street to come up with new ways to monetise the News Feed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.