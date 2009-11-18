Video Ads Coming To Your iPhone

Banner ads are common on free iPhone apps: Mobile ad network AdMob — acquired by Google for $750 million this month — took requests for 2.6 billion of them in September. Now AdMob is going to start rolling out interactive video ads, it said today.



The ads — see video below — play a video and offer the user options like visiting a mobile Web site, downloading an iPhone app, watching more videos, etc. The ads can be skipped by users. (Will be interesting to see if AdMob works Google’s YouTube video ads into this program somehow.)

Some more details:

A new version of AdMob’s software kit will enable the video ads, which means you can’t see any today. (It’s going to start rolling out in apps soon.)

Video will either be able to run as auto-play — such as while a game is loading, or at halftime in a sports game, etc. — or in response to a user clicking an AdMob banner ad.

Different video qualities will be offered to people on 3G/EDGE networks vs. wi-fi, so there is no annoying wait to watch the video.

AdMob is shooting for higher pricing on video ads than the roughly $12 cost per 1,000 impressions (CPM) it says it gets for brand ads.

Here’s how it looks:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.