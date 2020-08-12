Dana White awarded a UFC contract to a fighter who injured his opponent so badly with a slam, it made 'everybody puke'

Photos by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC and the UFC Dana White reacts to a fight-ending injury on ‘Dana White’s Contender Series.’

The second episode of the fourth season of “Dana White’s Contender Series” aired from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The series is a separate entity to the UFC and is designed to provide the UFC boss Dana White with scouting opportunities to funnel talent into the world’s leading mixed martial arts firm.

10 athletes took part in five fights and White rewarded all five winners with UFC contracts – a clean sweep.

White said he had just returned from a vacation, and so he may have been in a good mood.

Highlights from the event, which you can see below, included an injury-enforced stoppage so brutal it made White wince, and an expert boxer who scored a brutal first round stoppage.

Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

One of the competitors to really capture attention Tuesday was Adrian Yanez, a 26-year-old bantamweight campaigner from Texas.

Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

Yanez, who had 10 wins (five knockouts, two submissions, and three decisions) against three losses heading into the bout, was matched against Brady Huang, and dominated his opponent with crisp striking.

Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

Yanez forced a stoppage just 39 seconds into the opening round — the fastest finish in “Contender Series” history. The stunning performance won him a UFC deal, one of five handed out on the night.

Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

Watch Yanez’s brilliant, UFC contract-winning knockout below.

Dustin Stoltzfus, a middleweight, also won a UFC contract after a first round slam caused injury to his opponent Joseph Pyfer.

Photos by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

With no crowd, somebody could clearly be heard saying “Oh, s—!”

I'm glad Pyfer only dislocated his elbow and didn't break it on tonight's Contender Series. Get well soon kid!!! @espn+ pic.twitter.com/IahmlbtxdC — danawhite (@danawhite) August 12, 2020

At the post-fight press conference, White said: “The thing that bummed me out was it was just heating up. I was really getting into it when he made everybody puke.”

Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

As for Stolzfus, the winner, White said: “His record is now 13-1. He’s got a ton of experience. You could tell in there, no matter how the fight went. He was poised. He’s a vet, super sharp. Not only is he in, I actually expect big things from this kid.”

When Pyfer tried to break his fall, he dislocated his elbow, causing the bout to be called off and the UFC boss White to react like this at Octagonside.

The British 19-year-old Cory McKenna also won a UFC contract after returning a unanimous decision win over Vanessa Demopoulos.

Photos by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

TJ Laramie, a 22-year-old Canadian, and an unbeaten American called Impa Kasanganay also won UFC contracts.

Photos by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

It is unusual for all five winners to earn contracts with the UFC, but White said he may have been in a good mood as he had only just returned from vacation.

Photos by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC

The “Dana White’s Contender Series” returns with its third episode of the fourth season on Tuesday, August 18.

Source: ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto.

