The Vikings ended Kirk Cousins' awful streak thanks to a jaw-dropping one-handed catch that was even better in slow motion

ESPN Adam Thielen makes an impressive one-handed touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears.

Adam Thielen made the play of the night on “Monday Night Football.”

Thielen brought in a one-handed touchdown grab to open up the scoring, flipping the ball while falling to the ground to maintain control.

Thielen’s score was a relief to quarterback Kirk Cousins, who, after nine seasons in the NFL, finally recorded his first Monday night victory.

The Minnesota Vikings outlasted the Chicago Bears on Monday night, taking home a 19-13 victory, their third straight win.

While the majority of the game was a defensive plodding towards the final whistle, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen provided one unbelievable highlight early on, opening up the scoring with a one-handed catch in the end zone for a touchdown.

Thielen’s play is impressive at first glance but becomes even more astounding on closer examination. As Thielen falls to the ground with just one hand on the ball, the quick-thinking receiver flipped the ball closer to his chest to ensure it would stay in his control through the impact.

Incredible. Adam Thielen intentionally flipped the ball around with one hand while falling down so that he could get a better grip. pic.twitter.com/A6ZG3DBEAE — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 17, 2020

On Twitter, fans were in awe of Thielen’s ability.

Did Adam Thielen really flip the ball with one hand to secure the touchdown? ???? pic.twitter.com/3Q0MXZISAf — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) November 17, 2020

That Thielen catch was nasty. Controlled the ball enough to rotate it with one hand and secure while falling. — Zak Bowman (@RealZakBowman) November 17, 2020

I like how Thielen flipped the ball with one hand to better secure it #SKOL — Jarrett Ballard (@BigJbilla) November 17, 2020

Thielen spun the ball with one hand to better catch it lol — Andre Weingarten (@Swami_EA) November 17, 2020

It’s likely no one was more thrilled with Thielen’s big play than Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins had entered the evening with a depressing 0-9 record in Monday night games, but threw for 292 yards and two scores â€” both to Thielen â€” against the Bears on Monday to get his first win.

