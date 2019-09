It has been a rough week for Tiger Woods’ former caddie Steve Williams after facings accusations of being a racist. But his new boss, Adam Scott helped put a smile on Williams face by sinking his second shot on the par-5 eighth hole at The Australian Open for an Albatross (that’s a double-eagle for the layman).



Here is the video.

