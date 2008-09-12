Video Ad Startup ScanScout Taps About.com Founder Bill Day As CEO

Video ad network ScanScout tapped former About.com founder Bill Day as CEO, AdWeek reports. The company, which has technology that matches ads with appropriate video, lost former CEO Doug MacFarland in December. Founder Waikit Lau had been serving as CEO in the interim, and will return to his former role as president.



Lau, who founded ScanScout with a classmate at MIT, developed technology to recognise innappropriate content and is attempting to use it to make advertisers more comfortable buying video. The company places ads on Veoh, Funny Or Die, and ad network Broadband Enterprises, and has a deal with Comcast’s (CMCSA) ThePlatform.

The company raised a $7 million Series A from General Catalyst Parters, Ron Conway, and First Round Capital last year, and took undisclosed additional funding from Time Warner (TWX) last September.

