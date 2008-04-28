Video Ad Networks Ad Technology, New Offices

Video ad network YuMe is rolling out new software for advertisers, while ad network Brightroll added a Chicago office and new hires in New York and Los Angeles.

YuMe is introducing software to bring the “dashboard” concept, already prevalent in display, search and keyword advetising, to video. The software, called “AdMe,” allows advertisers to track and monitor their video ad campaigns in real time; ultimately it will be exanded to allow advertisers to monitor campaigns on other networks besides YuMe’s. Related, Yume is rolling out “NetworkMe,”, which allows publishers to pool the unsold inventory of other publishers, as well as their own, and offer it to advertisers.

Brightroll, the San Francisco-based video ad network, is opening a Chicago office and announced new hires in New York and Los Angeles. Lewis Rothkopf joins BrightRoll’s New York office as vice president of network development. Previously, Rothkopf managed sales efforts for NBBC, Lightning Cast and DoubleClick. In Los Angeles, Brightroll added Mike Beller as a sales director from Source Interlink Media (formerly Primedia Inc.). The company also hired Brad Piggott, former sales exec at TripAdvisor, to head its Chicago office.

Brightroll and Yume are in an increasingly competitive space, which includes Broadband Enterprises, Tremor Media, and Video Egg.

