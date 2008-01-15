Video Ad Network Tremor Raises $11 Million

Online video ad network Tremor Media has raised an $11 million Series B round led by Canaan Partners and Masthead Venture Partners. The NYC-based company has raised a total of $19.4 million, including a $8.64 million round in September 2006.

Tremor sells banner and “in-stream” ads via a network of more than 800 publishers, who attract more than 92 million monthly uniques. It says it will use the new funds to beef up staff and grow internationally. Press release excerpts:

Going forward, advertisers can look forward to the development and deployment of new ad formats, enhanced targeting and more in-depth research and best practices based on extensive analysis of campaigns running across the Tremor ad network. Tremor’s vast scale (92 million unique monthly users) also allows for extensive testing across the network, enabling advertisers to garner real-time insights to increase optimization and boost effectiveness of current and future campaigns. Publishers can also expect a wider range of revenue sources for their video inventory, as well as benefits from participating in higher value inventory channels. Tremor is currently beta testing a number of new publisher-focused tools that will be introduced in the next two quarters. These tools are designed to provide flexibility and enhanced revenue opportunities for publishers who seek to monetise their video inventory.

