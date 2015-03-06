VIDEO: Watch the Lamborghini Huracán speedometer go to 100 in 3 seconds

The Lamborghini Huracán launches like a missile.

Business Insider had the chance to drive the Lamborghini Huracán on a race track in Sydney this week. We were blown away.

The adrenalin and exhilaration has never hit with such force before than the moment we put the foot down from a standing start. The 5.2 litre V10 engine and seven-speed transmission gets you to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and 200km/h in under 10 seconds. It’s a dizzyingly fast ride – a little like a horizontal bungee jump.

We’ll have more to say about the car next week, but first up, we wanted to give you a driver’s eye perspective of what it’s like behind the wheel as the car takes off.

Hold on tight. We did.

“Huracán” is Spanish for “hurricane”, but as with other Lamborghinis, in this case it’s a tribute to a fighting bull from the 1870s that was famous for its courage.

It’s now available in Australia for $428,000, plus on-road costs.

Now watch this:

