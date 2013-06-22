Abby Wambach Is Now The The All-Time Leading Scorer In International Soccer

Abby Wambach broke Mia Hamm’s record for the most career goals in international soccer when she scored her 159th goal during a 5-0 rout of South Korea.



Wambach scored four goals in all giving her 160 in her career. The record for men’s international soccer is 109 goals, held by Ali Daie of Iran.

To add to the moment, Wambach broke the record in the most Abby Wambach way possible as both the record-tying and record-breaking goals came on headers.

Those were the 68th and 69th goals she has scored off her head for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Those alone would rank 7th on the all-time goals list for the women’s team according to Paul Carr of ESPN.

Here are all four of Wambach’s goals. The record-tying goal comes at the 1:53 mark and no. 159 can be seen at the 2:54 mark…

After the match, her teammates gave her a Gatorade bath…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.