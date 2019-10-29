Aaron Rodgers appeared to surprise with himself after throwing a touchdown pass so amazing that it looked unintentional

Peter Aiken/Getty Images Aaron Rodgers’ three touchdown passes helped the Packers beat the Chiefs in Week 8.

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers made a spectacular throw to the back of the end zone that running back Jamaal Williams reached to catch before falling out of bounds.

Initially, it looked like Rodgers was trying to throw the ball away, but an alternate angle appears to show him targeting Williams.

After the game, players and coaches on both sides remarked about how amazing the throw was, with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur calling it perhaps the best throw he’s ever seen in-person.

Aaron Rodgers’ second touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday was so impressive it seemed to catch everyone off-guard.

In the fourth quarter, on 3rd-and-1 from the Chiefs’ 3-yard line, Rodgers was flushed from the pocket and back-pedalling to avoid the Chiefs’ oncoming pass rush. Rodgers tossed a ball to the back right corner of the end zone in what looked like a throw-away. However, Packers running back Jamaal Williams came flying in, grabbed the ball, and got two feet down before falling out of bounds.

Even NBC’s Al Michael began to call it a throw-away before saying it surprised him that Williams caught it for the score.

The incredible play put the Packers up 24-17.

While it initially looked like Williams saved a broken play, another angle appears to show Rodgers seeing Williams and tossing the ball up. Rodgers let go of the ball shortly after Williams raised his hands up in the end zone.

While referees reviewed the play to confirm the touchdown, the normally stoic Rodgers even looked impressed.

Even Aaron Rodgers is like "lol did you see that?" pic.twitter.com/CzTexfgSTb — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 28, 2019

Players on both sides were in disbelief after the game.

“I truly believe he was throwing it away,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham said it was the type of throw makes Rodgers the “GOAT.”

“I saw the ball in the air and I was like, ‘That’s a little high,’ and then I look back…” Graham said after the game. “I mean, that’s just who he is. He’s special. It’s moments like that that make him the GOAT.”

Williams said he and Rodgers made eye contact and he just went to the corner to go get the ball.

“When we met eyes, I just seen him throw it and then after that, I’m just like, ‘Hmm, this ball looks like it’s going in the corner. Might as well go and run after it,'” Williams said.

Rodgers said he did mean to target Graham, but he felt it was a “safe” throw because nobody was in the back of the end zone.

“I was actually throwing a ball that I thought maybe Jimmy could go up and get if he wanted to and, if he didn’t, the guy behind him might be able to get it. Luckily, the guy behind him got it,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers downplayed the idea that he and Williams “locked eyes” on the play, but he said he did see Williams in the end zone.

“It seemed like there wasn’t anybody in the back of the end zone, so I felt like it was a safe throw.”

“That was one of the best, if not the best pass I’ve ever seen live, in person,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “That was incredible. I couldn’t believe it.”

The Packers eventually picked up the win, with running back Aaron Jones scoring on a 67-yard screen pass on the next possession. At 7-1, they lead the NFC North.

