Aaron Rodgers threw an absurd 29-yard touchdown pass while being pulled to the ground by a defender

Aaron Rodgers threw one of those touchdown passes that you can re-watch over and over again and never fully understand how he managed to do it.

In this particular instance, Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 29-yard TD after dancing his way around the pocket and, somehow, releasing a throw while being pulled to the ground by a Jacksonville defender.

Here’s the play:

Almost immediately after the ball was snapped, the pocket began to close around Rodgers.

Plenty of quarterbacks here would have taken a sack. Some, maybe, would have managed to throw the ball away. Rodgers, meanwhile, threw a pinpoint touchdown.

Adams’ catch wasn’t half bad, either.

We’re only one week into the football season and Aaron Rodgers is already looking like, well, Aaron Rodgers.

