Aaron Rodgers was seen in the back of a teammate's pickup truck with a case of Bud Light

Video surfaced on social media that appeared to show Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers riding in the back of a pickup truck.

In the video, Rodgers flashes a case of beer to the car behind him.

On Twitter, Rodgers confirmed it was him in the back of the pickup.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers won’t be playing in Super Bowl LV this weekend after a disappointing home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game.

But while Rodgers won’t be playing for the Lombardi Trophy this Sunday, he still found a way to make headlines last week thanks to a video shared on social media. The video appeared to show the Packers quarterback riding in the back of a pickup truck and flashing a case of beer to the car behind him.

This video of Aaron Rodgers riding in the back of a teammate’s truck this past season with a case of BudLight is the BEST VIDEO ON PLANET EARTH. pic.twitter.com/Svq4naX1Ld — TundraTalk (@TalkTundra) January 29, 2021

On “The Pat McAfee Show,” where Rodgers is a frequent guest, former Packers teammate A.J. Hawk said it likely was Rodgers in the video. Hawk added that he was probably hitching a ride back to the stadium after practice and decided to have a little fun with whoever was driving behind him.

Friend of the show @AaronRodgers12 was chilling in the back of a pickup on the way back from practice with a case of cold ones #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NtHnMslaaz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 29, 2021

After Hawk’s breakdown of the moment, Rodgers confirmed it was him in the video sitting in the back of offensive lineman David Bakhtiari’s truck.

“How ya doin’ keep it movin’,” Rodgers wrote.

Ya that was me ???????????? Listen to @OfficialAJHawk and it was @DavidBakhtiari ‘s truck and soggy beer cases. How ya doin keep it movin @PatMcAfeeShow # https://t.co/P1qfRnUb2W — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 29, 2021

While Rodgers’ tweet clears up any speculation over whether it was actually him in the back of the truck, one question remains â€” is that a case of Bud Light? I thought Lambeau was a Miller Lite town.

