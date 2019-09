It is still the first half and there have already been five touchdowns as both Aaron Rodgers and Colin Kaepernick are making the game look easy, exchanging touchdowns.



This toss by Kaepernick tied the game…

And then just a few minutes later, he added this touchdown to give the 49ers the lead…

But then Rodger responded with a bullet of his own…

