A White Sox TV Announcer Absolutely Lost His Mind On Air

Most people would agree that there is no bigger homer in broadcasting than Ken “Hawk” Harrelson of the Chicago White Sox.



Well, today he was in full meltdown mode after a White Sox pitcher was ejected for throwing at a batter.

This scene had been brewing for a couple of games after AJ Pierzynski of the White Sox cleated Ben Zobrist of the Tampa Bay Rays on a hard slide into second base. The Rays retaliated by hitting Pierzynski earlier in this game.

That’s when this happened…



Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.