FIFA Suspends Colombian Soccer Player Who Sucker Punched Abby Wambach In The Face

We are used to seeing soccer players falling to the ground and clutching their faces over the slightest of contact. But in the 39th minute of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team’s 3-0 win over Colombia, veteran Abby Wambach had a very good reason. Replays showed that Lady Andrade ran up to Wambach from behind and leveled her with a blatant punch to the face.



According to the Associated Press report, Wambach was left with a black eye after the match. And now soccer’s governing body, FIFA, is investigating the incident, with an announcement expected today.

[UPDATE] According to Grant Wahl of the Sports Illustrated, Andrade has been suspended for two games by FIFA.

Here’s the play…



