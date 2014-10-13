VIDEO: A Teenager Has Filmed Himself Train Surfing Across The Sydney Harbour Bridge

A daredevil teenager has filmed himself teetering on the back of a train as it chugs across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Nine News has obtained the footage below which shows an unnamed 17-year-old hitching a lift on a small platform on the back of a Sydney train.

The teen, holding onto a handle on the back of the train, caught the footage of the stunt in the recent school holidays.

It’s part of Urban Exploring, a worrying trend emerging amongst a bunch of Sydney teens who are filming themselves doing dangerous and stupid stunts – risking their lives for a Facebook or Instagram post.

Here’s the video.

Authorities are concerned these stunts could result in a fatality.

Police are yet to fine anyone over the incident.

