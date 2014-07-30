VIDEO: A Teenage Rugby Player Kicked An 80-Metre Goal - From Behind The 22M Line

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Watch out Wallabies if you give away a penalty on the attacking quarter line, especially if you’re playing against South African teenager Gerrie Labuschagne.

The Bloemfontein 18-year-old was a practice with the State under-19 team when his coach dared to try the kicking it from the quarter line. Labuschagne has previously slotted goals from 65-metres.

He had the wind at his back and this was his fifth attempt, but gee, nailing that kick makes Jonny Wilkinson, who broke Australian hearts with a drop-goal in the 2003 World Cup final, look like a wimp.

