VIDEO: A Spanish paraglider's stunning night ride with the Northern Lights

Red Bull gives good adventure and this spectacular night flight by paraglider Horacio Llorens in Norway a fortnight ago is no exception.

The Spaniard was in Trømso, Norway, 350 kilometres above the Arctic Circle, where the temperature was -15C, patiently waiting for the right conditions for the Aurora Borealis to appear.

When the time came, he took to the skies wearing a wetsuit and battery-heated gloves so his fingers didn’t freeze and he could still operate the controls to the 200CC paramotor strapped to his back.

“The 200cc machine gave me the chance to climb whenever I wanted – or get out of trouble if I needed to,” Llorens said.

Coloured spotlights were also aboard make his chute stand out against the starry blackness of the sky, the green ribbons of the sun’s particles hitting the earth’s atmosphere swirling behind him.

“It feels like clouds are in front of you, 500m away, but in reality they’re 15,000m over your head,” Llorens told Red Bull.

He dedicated the pioneering adventure to his cousin, Alejandro Rodríguez, who died in a paragliding accident.

“Flying in the night with the stars, it made me think about him,” Llorens said. “I think he is still with us flying when we are up in the air.”

And here’s the mesmerising, awesome end result:

