VIDEO: A Photographer Has Tasered People At A Photoshoot And The Reactions Are "Hilarious"

Screenshot from Fstoppers YouTube

Portrait photographers are always trying to make people feel as comfortable as possible but this ‘jolting’ photoshoot aims to do the complete opposite.

The Taser Photoshoot, by American photographer Patrick Hall, depicts portraits of people’s faces when hit with a stun gun.

Hall has edited two videos and produced a varying range of emotionally-charged close up shots of his subjects’ reactions.

“Despite all the barriers it presented and the countless people who thought I was a sadist, crazy, or just outright irresponsible, I decided to finally stop talking about this idea and actually execute it,” Hall said.

“The results were pretty hilarious.”

More here.

