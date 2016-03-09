VIDEO: A new breed of drones will soon be flying in Australian civilian airspace

The Qube used by emergency servcies. Supplied.

XTEK Limited, an Australian supplier of military hardware, has applied for permission to use drones in civilian airspace.

The company submitted an application to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority to commercially operate Lynx M fixed wing drones from Swift Radio Planes and the Qube, a quadrotor unmanned aircraft from AeroVironment Inc.

A short time ago, Xtek shares were up 4.6% to $0.45 on the news.

The Qube fits easily in the boot of a car and can be assembled in less than five minutes. It’s used by emergency services, including police, as this video shows:

https://youtu.be/ZzHx7AxHmOA

The Lynx M is designed for aerial mapping and is currently used by in surveying, disaster response, simulations and research.

XTEK says it will use either a standard camera or a special Go-Pro camera for mapping projects.

