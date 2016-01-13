VIDEO: A man rode a children's scooter on one of Sydney's busiest underground tunnels

A man has made a daring, and highly dangerous, commute on a children’s scooter through one of Sydney’s busiest underground tunnels yesterday afternoon.

The rider, who was dressed in office attire, made use of an entire lane as he pushed himself on the foot scooter through consistent traffic just before 4pm.

According to NSW law, such modes of transport including skateboards and rollerblades are banned from roads with a dividing line, median strip or a speed limit greater than 50km/hr.

The Cross City Tunnel is just over two kilometres long and has a speed limit of 80km/hr. It runs between the eastern side of Darling Harbour and Kings Cross, linking the Western Distributor with New South Head Road.

On average, the road is used by up to 90,000 vehicles a day.

See the footage here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G9hd-h0rGsM

