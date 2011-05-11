VIDEO: A Man Flies Over The Grand Canyon With A Jet Pack

Swiss pilot Yves Rossy flew across a western portion of the Grand Canyon owned by the Hualapai Indian Reservation Saturday morning.



According to the Telegraph, Rossy finally got approval from the FAA, strapped a fixed wind rocket-pack to his back, and dropped from a helicopter at 8,000 feet to jet across the Grand Canyon at speeds of up to 190 miles an hour.

The reporters that had gathered for the event Friday had left by the time approval was granted Saturday. but Rossy’s team released photos and video of the flight.

