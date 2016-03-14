VIDEO: A man destroys a bus with his fists in a bloody rage after being kicked off

Screenshot: Facebook/ Dash Cam Owners Australia.

A man has been charged after he attacked a bus on Sydney’s lower north shore yesterday.

The 30-year-old was travelling through Lane Cove just before 5pm when he had a verbal altercation with another passenger.

The assailant is believed to have assaulted a 22-year-old male before the driver asked him to leave the bus.

After being kicked off, the man then began to attack the bus, punching and slamming the windscreen, despite the glass cutting into his hands and forearms.

Video footage of the attack has been shared on Facebook.

Dash Cam Owners Australia published the video 13 hours ago, along with this comment:

“Mate said when he got on the bus it was already kind of awkward and the guy in the video was in the back of the bus and got up with his fist clenched walking towards the front of the bus. An old lady grabbed him and told him ‘Stop, you’ve harassed them enough!’ Referring to a young Asian couple at the front of the bus. He then said ‘I was just returning him his chopsticks.’ The Asian guy said ‘What are you going on about I wasn’t eating anything, what are you trying to say?’

The bus driver told him he’s kicking him off or taking him to the police station. He hopped off and everyone started heckling him and that’s when he went nuts.”

The video has amassed 461,306 views and has been shared 2,980 times.

See it here.

Once officers from Police Transport Command arrived, the man fled the scene.

He was arrested a short time later in Phoenix Avenue, Lane Cove.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital under police guard and is expected to undergo surgery.

He was charged with common assault and malicious damage and will appear at Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday, 6 April, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.