VIDEO: A Malaysian Bank Celebrates Its Anniversary With Massive Cabaret Show

We just celebrated SAI’s 4th anniversary with a barbecue lunch and Business Insider t-shirts — and it was pretty awesome.



In Malaysia, it turns out, company anniversary celebrations are far more extravagant.

The Malaysian blogosphere is reportedly buzzing about a video documenting the over-the-top festivities for the Public Bank of Malaysia‘s 45th anniversary.

The eight-minute clip shows hundreds of singers and dancers welcoming bank chairman Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow, who waves stiffly from the back of a white pickup truck.

According to the Malaysian Insider, the cabaret-style extravaganza has been compared to parades held in honour of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il (via Buzzfeed).

Next time your company has a picnic, just be glad no one made you memorize a song revering your boss.



