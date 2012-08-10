A Major League Pitcher Threw A Pitch Slower Than A Little Leaguer

Randy Wolf of the Milwaukee Brewers tried to sneak a 49 mph curveball past Brandon Phillips of the Cincinnati Reds.



How slow is that? Consider that during the Little League World Series, most pitchers throw fastballs in the 60s and some are in the low-70s.

The Eephus Pitch, as it is known, has a long history in Major League Baseball. Ted Williams hit a home run off an Eephus pitch thrown by the inventor, Rip Sewell, in the 1946 All-Star game. And as recently as 2009, Casey Fossum, who played for five clubs, regularly threw the Eephus.

Here’s Wolf’s attempt…

