Cheerleader With A Prosthetic Leg Nominated For A College Football Award

If Patience Beard’s prosthetic leg didn’t have zebra stripes, you might not know that the Arkansas cheerleader had one of her legs amputated as a child. And she is doing so well, that she has been nominated for a courage award normally reserved for football players (via CBSSports.com).



Each week, a player (typically) is nominated for the Discover Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award, which goes to somebody that has displayed “courage on or off the field, including overcoming an injury or physical handicap, preventing a disaster or living through hardship.” A winner is picked at the end of the season.

“The girl with the zebra leg,” as Beard is referred to, was born with a disease that affected bone growth and had her left leg amputated when she was nine months old. Here’s a look at how she overcame the odds to become a big-time college football cheerleader…



