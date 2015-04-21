VIDEO: A house in country New South Wales was washed away in flooding from today's deadly storm

A resident of Dungog, NSW caught this spectacular and dramatic footage of a house, ravaged by flood waters, floating down the street.

The house was uprooted as a result of the intense storm system overnight, which led to the Williams River flooding. Police say four homes have been washed away in the small town, around an hour north of Newcastle, in the upper Hunter region.

The river and surrounds have experienced severe flooding in the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of three elderly people.

Watch the video below:

NOW READ:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.