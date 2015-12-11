VIDEO: A giant catamaran capsized in front of the Sydney Opera House

The only way is up… Lino Sonego on Sydney Harbour. Photo: Getty Images.

It was a tough day in the office for racers in the Extreme Sailing series on Sydney Harbour on Friday.

While the Australian wild card entry, 33 South, didn’t make it back onto the water today after one hull in the 12-metre catamaran was damaged by a rival boat during racing on Day One, the boat responsible, Lino Sonego Team Italia suffered its own misfortune today in the gusty conditions, capsizing in the second race of the day.

The blustery conditions forced race officials to reduce the field to just six of nine boats for each race as a safety precaution, and in the end, only four of eight races were held before sailing was halted for the day.

The boats can reach speeds of up to 30 knots (55kmh) in strong winds and the sailors where helmets on the powerful, high-speed boats.

The Italian boat spent 30 minutes on its side in front of the Sydney Opera House before it was righted. The crew were unharmed.

Racing continues on Sydney Harbour in front of Mrs Macquarie’s Point over the weekend, starting at about 2.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

In the meantime, watch the Italian roll over in front of one of the world’s most famous buildings.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



NOW READ: PHOTOS: What it’s like aboard the high-speed catamarans racing on Sydney Harbour

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.