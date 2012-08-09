A German Diver Delivered The Worst Dive In Olympic History

Stephan Feck of the German dive team had an unfortunate dive in which his foot slipped off the side of the board just as he was about to take off. The result was that he was unable to grab both legs during his tuck and hit the water flat on his back.



And how do we know it was the worst dive in Olympic history? Because Feck scored a 0.0 on the dive. So unless somebody somehow scored negative points on a previous dive, this is as bad as it gets.

Splat:

