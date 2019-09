Early in the second half during the Texas Tech match-up against TCU in Lubbock, a fox was seen running around on the TCU sideline.

We’ve seen squirrels on the field. We’ve seen cats. We’ve seen naked fans. But this is the first time we have ever seen a fox running loose on the field during a college football game. Here’s the video…



And here is a screencap of the fox... [image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/52326ca6ecad048b7327081d/image.jpg" alt="Fox" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true" source="ESPN"]

